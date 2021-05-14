ACTING EDITOR’S NOTE: We are attempting to run a calendar of events again. Most of these events are online but for those that are not, please follow all social-distancing protocols. To submit and event for publication, email: editor@pentictonherald.ca
FRIDAY, MAY 14
• Penticton Ellis Creek Restoration Select committee meeting, 9-10:30 a.m. from City Hall, to watch, email committees@penticton.ca for details on joining the Zoom conference
• Hoodoo Adventures is open for you to explore locally; memberships, monthly and seasonal with many special offers, winner of Business of the Year from Penticton & Wine Country Chamber, for a full list of adventures visit: hoodooadventures.ca or phone 250-492-3888.
• Summerland Community Arts Council’s “Blind Contour Homage” by Marlene Lowden online, visit: summerland.arts.com
• Exhibits at the Penticton Museum and Archives: “Out of the Ordinary: Remarkable Objects and the Stories They Tell,” “Ace Academy: Flight Experience”, now until end May 31
• Osoyoos Desert Centre open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for information, visit: desert.org
• Nominations for Penticton City Council byelection close at City Hall at 4 p.m., for more information visit: penticton.ca
• Landmark Cinemas is open for popcorn and concession treats, noon - 10:30 p.m. (Fridays-Sundays), 3-10 p.m. (Monday-Thursday), also available from DoorDash
SATURDAY, MAY 15
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., no pets allowed, please wear a mask, social-distancing rules
• Kaleden FireSmart Clipping and Grass Bin event, residents are encouraged to fire smart their properties, bring debris to the top of Dogwood Mountain, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
• Friends of Pathways invite supporters for a final time to a peaceful and socially-distanced rally to show love and support, noon - 2 p.m, Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, 969 Main Street, coffee and water available
MONDAY, MAY 17
• Penticton Parks and Recreation Advisory committee meeting, 3-4:30 p.m. from City Hall, to watch, email committees@penticton.ca for details on joining the Zoom conference
• Maker Mondays jewelry design at the Penticton Art Gallery, 3-5 p.m., co-ordinator: Carla O’Bee, call 250-493-2928 to register your child
TUESDAY, MAY 18
• Penticton City Council meets, 1 p.m. from City Hall, to view agenda and for details on how to watch the meeting online, visit: penticton.ca (follow the links: City Hall, City Council, Council Meetings)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
• The Dream Café presents Jeffery Straker with his full band, online concert in support of his release, “Just Before Sunrise,” 7:30 p.m., visit: gign.ca
• After School Series at Penticton Art Gallery featuring printmaking, 3-5 p.m., call 250-493-2928 to register your child