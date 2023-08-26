A planned, half-century celebration of one of the most unique motorhome designs is now on hold.
Due to the extreme wildfire situation, the two-week, GMC Cascaders Club Epic Rolling Rally scheduled to start in early September is in limbo.
“We can’t believe the current situation and we are gutted reading about all the people who have lost everything in B.C.,” said Debbie Harper, club wagon master, which has nearly 200 members in Washington, Oregon and B.C..
“Our route may have to divert away from B.C. There are three wildfires in our way, but we are hopeful that our original plan can be completed.”
Planned to start Sept. 8, the some of the nearly 30 GMC motorhomes built between 1973 and 1978, were to spend a night at Penticton’s Wright’s Beach Camp on Sept. 12 as part of the caravan’s nearly 2,000-kilometre loop of the two states and this province.
“What a crazy time,” said Harper, who lives in Chilliwack. “We have five club members in the Okanagan and one in Boston Bar and two are under evacuation alert, but everyone is safe at the moment.”
In addition to the vehicle’s anniversary, the rally also coincides with the Cascaders 40th year since its formation with 22 coaches.
There are now 88 vehicles registered with the club, which is a chapter of the Family Motor Coach Association.
The Cascaders generally have four to six rallies each year.
At its introduction 50 years ago, the bullet-shaped GMC motorhome was described as pushing the limits of design and technology, its aerodynamic shape in sharp contrast to the traditional box design.
It has since gone on to reach almost cult status for those wanting to keep them on the road in Canada and the United States.
Offering 15 floor plans in the 23 and 26-foot models, in the five years it was built, almost 13,000 of the front-wheel drives came off the assembly line, more than half of which are believed to still be on the road.
The club will make an announcement when a decision is made about the rally.