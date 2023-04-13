Penticton is not on the list of B.C. Interior cities that are getting special hubs staffed by prosecutors and other professionals to help keep tabs on repeat offenders.
Those new Interior hubs will be located in Kelowna, Kamloops, Cranbrook and Williams Lake. Eight more are planned elsewhere in the province for a total of 12.
“Each hub will serve surrounding communities within its region, co-ordinating responses across the justice system and connecting offenders with the services they need to support better outcomes,” said B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma in a press release.
“Crimes committed by repeat violent offenders continue to be a concern across the country. These are tough challenges that require a co-ordinated approach. That’s why we’re investing in dedicated Crown counsel to provide criminal law advice, and independent prosecutorial support and services to support the hubs and help build safer, more just communities.”
The hubs, which have a three-year, $25-million funding commitment, are part of the larger Safe Communities Action Plan announced earlier this year by Premier David Eby.