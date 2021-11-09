A former cattle ranch above the Campbell Mountain Landfill is not a suitable location for a new regional composting facility, the Agricultural Land Commission has ruled.
The 32-hectarate site at 1313 Greyback Rd. was purchased for $1.6 million by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in September 2020 for the purpose of building a new composting facility to help reduce the amount of waste going into local landfills.
However, the site is within the Agricultural Land Reserve, which required the RDOS to apply for permission for non-farm use. Its application was turned down largely on the basis of the property’s past use for cattle ranching.
“The panel finds that the property is both suitable and capable of agriculture in its current state and therefore the ALR portion of the property is an inappropriate place to build the composting facility,” states the Nov. 4 decision.
The RDOS is now “considering options to continue moving this project forward,” said Bill Newell, the local government’s chief administrative officer, in a statement Monday.
“Following a review, a report will be forwarded to the board of directors for the regional district for their consideration.”
Newell told The Herald previously that if the application was rejected, the RDOS could consider alternate uses for the site or put it back on the market.
The RDOS applied for non-farm use on the 22 hectares of the property that aren’t in the ALR, although just two hectares were tagged for the enclosed composting facility while the balance would have been set aside as a potential works yard or equipment storage site.
However, the ALC panel accepted an agrologist’s opinion that the site “has prime agricultural capability and can be further improved with standard farm management practices such as irrigation and rock picking,” the decision states.
“In addition, the panel notes that there is currently one residence on the property and agricultural infrastructure associated with the previous ranching operation (i.e., stock corrals and fencing).
“Hence, the panel finds that property could serve an agricultural purpose in the future and is especially suitable for a cattle operation that could make use of existing infrastructure to support a feed lot, grazing, and the production of forage crops.”
The decision also cautioned that allowing the non-farm use application at 1313 Greyback Rd. “would further alienate and isolate the ALR parcels to the east of the property.”
The decision concludes by accepting the RDOS’s assertion that the site was the most practical and least costly option for the new composting facility, but notes those factors don’t outweigh the ALC’s mandate “to protect the size, integrity and continuity of the ALR and its use for farming.”
The former Sather Ranch was purchased by the RDOS out of foreclosure after the local government scared off another potential buyer by moving to expropriate the land.
Some neighbours opposed the plan, fearing the new composting facility would generate odour, leachate and extra traffic, but the RDOS countered that there are legislated requirements to ensure such issues are managed properly.
The RDOS also suggested a new facility would reduce nuisances associated with an existing – but undersized – composting site at the nearby Campbell Mountain Landfill.
A regional composting facility, along with curbside pickup of organic waste, has been on the books since 2013, but the project has been beset with difficulties after proposed sites in Marron Valley and Summerland were shot down due to local opposition.
The RDOS has said organics and food waste account for about 40% of what’s currently going into local landfills, the life of which would be extended by diverting that material to a composting facility with a price tag in the range of $17 million.