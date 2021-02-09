Taxpayers have spoken loudly against the potential public purchase of Sickle Point, but the group fighting to preserve it as a conservation area is vowing to carry on with its own fundraising efforts.
Results of the alternative approval process released Tuesday showed a total of 805 electors formally registered their opposition to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen borrowing up to $3.5 million required to buy the property on Skaha Lake.
Under terms of the AAP, just 10% of eligible electors – or 182 people total in Kaleden and outlying areas – had to register their opposition to force the RDOS to abandon the plan or stage a full referendum to gain public assent for borrowing.
While the RDOS board won’t officially discuss its next steps until it meets Feb. 18, the director for Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex) said the AAP at least brought some clarity to the matter.
“I don’t believe the community needs a referendum,” Subrina Monteith said Tuesday.
“I think at this point we know they’re not in favour of a $3.5-million borrowing bylaw,”
Monteith acknowledged the AAP process was a lengthy and complex one, which featured an anonymous watchdog group in opposition.
Also, the borrowing amount was set at $3.5 million about two months before the RDOS reached a conditional deal to purchase Sickle Point for $2.5 million.
But combined with private donations and potential grant contributions, the actual hit to taxpayers was expected to ring in around $1 million, according to the Save Sickle Point community group, which advocated in favour of the borrowing bylaw.
Group member Doreen Olson said Tuesday she wasn’t surprised by the AAP result, given the organized opposition and community chatter, “but we fully have committed ourselves to a fundraising campaign.”
It was the always group’s intention to fund the purchase of Sickle Point with donations, she added.
“That was the importance of the borrowing bylaw was to give us time to access those funds, and I think a lot of people didn’t understand what we were trying to do,” said Olson.
Her group, which has the support of the Penticton Indian Band, was to meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss its options, ahead of the planned rollout of a new crowdfunding campaign on the Wayblaze platform.
Olson said the group approached major conservation groups about them buying Sickle Point, but the property’s relatively small size and high price wasn’t a good fit.
The 4.8-acre waterfront property, which had been the decades-long focus of controversial plans for residential development by former owner Mel Reeves, is being sold out of foreclosure.