Penticton’s effort to find allies in its fight against the B.C. government’s heavy-handed approach to the old Victory Church homeless shelter hit a brick wall this week in Vernon.
Vernon councillors voted 5-2 on Monday against a motion to send a letter to the B.C. government expressing support for their Penticton peers.
“When a city council wilfully and unanimously determines that any population group, let alone a marginalized population group, is not worthy of safe shelter, the province must step in,” said Coun. Kelly Fehr in opposition to both Penticton’s approach and the prospect of sending a letter.
“When a city council is just too ignorant or just does not care that wilfully taking people’s shelter away puts many of those who have significant trauma and mental health issues at significant risk of violence, stigma, sexual assault… someone must stop them.”
The motion to support Penticton was put on the table by Coun. Scott Anderson.
“The use of paramountcy by the provincial government to override the best efforts of an elected municipal council in support of one competing interest over another flies in the face of the spirt and intent of” local governments, said Anderson.
“If municipalities are going to govern effectively, they must maintain the jurisdictional ability to do so.”
Invoking provincial paramountcy “essentially renders a municipal council impotent,” added Anderson, “and if we do not take stand it will happen again and it may very well happen to us.”
About a dozen local governments elsewhere in the province have already lent their support to Penticton, as has the Union of B.C. Municipalities, the president of which last week sent a letter to Premier John Horgan warning of the “dangerous precedent” being set in the Peach City.
The 42-bed shelter at 352 Winnipeg St. was originally permitted by the city to operate during the winter months only, after which BC Housing said it intended to close the facility. But just weeks before the scheduled closing date, BC Housing asked for a fresh permit to keep the shelter open continuously for another year.
Council denied that request in March, after which Housing Minister David Eby said he would invoke the power of provincial paramountcy to overrule council’s decision and keep the facility open to help address the homelessness crisis that exists in Penticton.