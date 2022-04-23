Page 1

This photo appeared on Page A1 of the print edition of The Penticton Herald on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Margi Chantler and Ritchie Kendrick are pictured in a scene from “When the Wind Blows” by Raymond Briggs which opened Friday at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver. Presented by the SOAP Players, it plays this weekend and again April 29-30.