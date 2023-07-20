Watch for traffic changes along Ellis Street beginning Thursday morning, with a new three-way stop opening at the intersection of Westminster Avenue East to improve safety and slow traffic in the area.
Line painting will be completed Wednesday evening and the stop signs uncovered.
Anyone driving, walking or riding through this area is asked to slow down and watch for the new signage and road markings. Also note that the posted speed limit in the area is 30 km/hour.
The work is part of the broader Penticton Creek revitalization project.