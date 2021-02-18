Less than 10 people a day in greater Kelowna are testing positive for COVID-19, down from a daily peak of 50 in early December.
Average daily infections also dropped in Vernon from three to just over one. Penticton’s infection rate dropped from 1.5 a day to just one case in all of last week.
Vast regions of the B.C. Southern Interior — including areas around Nelson, Creston, Fernie, Grand Forks and Trail — reported no new COVID-19 infections Feb. 7-13.
The pace of new infections dropped in the Kamloops region, from 23 a day to 16, and there was a slight decline in the Merritt area, from five infections daily to less than four.
Across the entire area served by Interior Health, the incidence of COVID-19 infections has dropped by half compared to the rate that was seen just three weeks ago, according to information released Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Provincewide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also dropped by about 25% in the past three weeks and the number of deaths was down 40%.
Of the 71,580 British Columbians who tested positive for COVID-19 between the onset of the pandemic early last year and Feb. 6, 2021, just under 4,000 people — or about six per cent of all those infected — required hospitalization.
A total of 1,272 people had died from the disease, a number equivalent to 1.7% of all those who were infected and 0.02% of the entire provincial population of 5.1 million.
Nobody under 30 in B.C. has died of COVID-19; there were 17 deaths of people between the ages of 30 and 50; and 127 deaths of people between 50 and 70.
Almost 70% of those who’ve died of COVID-19 in B.C. have been 80 or older, a group that accounts for five percent of the total provincial population.