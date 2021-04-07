B.C.’s police watchdog has determined Mounties did nothing wrong in the lead-up to a man killing himself inside a Princeton-area home last month.
The Independent Investigations Office of BC looked into the case because police officers had twice in the preceding days talked to the man due to concerns for his welfare.
His body was discovered by two women on the evening of March 13 in a home on the 2000 block of Princeton-Summerland Rd. in the Jura area about 10 kilometres northwest of Princeton. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and the cause of death was linked to a self-inflicted injury.
“All evidence, including an audio recorded statement the man provided to police earlier the same day, was reviewed and confirms that at no point did the man exhibit any behaviour which would have caused police to believe he was a danger to himself,” the IIO said in a press release.
As a result, the IIO’s chief civilian director has “determined that there was no negligence on the part of the officers involved, and their actions were reasonable in the circumstances.”
The victim’s name has not been released. The IIO was called to determine if police action or inaction contributed to his death.