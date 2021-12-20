The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
9:34 a.m. Daly Drive, Keremeos. Alarm.
2:27 p.m. Burnaby Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
3:54 p.m. Parkway Place, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:19 p.m. Meadows Drive, Oliver. Assist other agency.
5:29 p.m. Haven Hill Road, Penticton. Alarm.
5:47 p.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:18 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
8:54 p.m. Conklin Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
9:56 p.m. Edmonton Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.
Monday
12:23 a.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
1:07 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.