Travel Penticton will soon launch a drive to convince local business owners to bump up the local hotel tax from 2% to 3%, which would add approximately $300,000 to the organization’s coffers annually.
Thom Tischik, the group’s executive director, told council Tuesday that provincial authorization for the existing 2% tax – which raised about $580,000 last year – is set to expire July 1, 2022.
But to have the increase go into effect next summer, the province requires by Sept. 1, 2021, a five-year strategy, a resolution from city council, plus the support of local accommodators who control at least 51% of local hotel and motel properties and 51% of rooms.
“We’re hoping they will see the value in this,” said Tischik, whose group spent $11,213 on a board retreat at swanky Sparking Hill Resort near Vernon in 2018.
“This puts Penticton in alignment with other Okanagan Valley communities, such as Vernon, Kelowna and Osoyoos, also with Kamloops.”
The support of 51% of hotel properties and 51% of the room owners is required so large operators, like the Penticton Lakeside Resort, don’t hold all the power.
But it’s the voices of the ma-and-pa operators that really matter, according to the resort’s protocol advisor.
“Personally, I don’t think now is the time to do it,” David Prystay said of the proposal to hike the tax to 3%.
“But I will follow the path chosen by our small operators — they’re the backbone of our tourism industry in Penticton.”
Tischik said consultation efforts in advance of the Sept. 1 application deadline will extend to the broader business community and set out a vision for “how we’ll work with this potentially increased funding.”
The $580,000 raised by the hotel tax in 2020 was down just 17% from a record-high in 2019, meaning a feared drop-off in tourism as a result of COVID-19 didn’t materialize.
Travel Penticton’s second-largest source of funding is contract from the City of Penticton worth $300,000 annually to market the community to visitors. That agreement expires Dec. 31.
Council on Tuesday approved a separate deal that will see Travel Penticton kick back to the city 40% of the tax it receives from vacation rentals that are booked online, which amounted to approximately $80,000 in 2020. The city’s 40% cut will be spent on community beautification efforts.