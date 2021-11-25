The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
7:10 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:33 a.m. Skaha Place, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
9:36 a.m. Sunglo Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:51 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
1:28 p.m. Douglas Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.
1:39 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
1:42 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
3 p.m. Dickson Avenue, Summerland. Assist other agency.
3:23 p.m. 89th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.
3:28 p.m. 89th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.
8:41 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
11 p.m. Indian Rock Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
Thursday
3:21 a.m. Wharton Street, Summerland. Public service.