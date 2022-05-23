The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

6:35 a.m. Young Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

6:39 a.m. Alder Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:10 a.m. Eastside Road, Okanagan Falls. Smoke.

8:23 a.m. Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

9:50 a.m. Government Street, Penticton. Spill.

10:24 a.m. McKinney Road, Oliver. Medical first response.

11:15 a.m. Highway 3A, Keremeos. Structure fire.

11:38 a.m. Highway 3A, Kaleden. Structure fire.

12:11 p.m. 8th Avenue, Princeton. Assist other agency.

12:59 p.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:30 p.m. Skaha Place, Penticton. Alarm.

4:41 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.

7:07 p.m. McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

7:37 p.m. Sumac Ridge Drive, Summerland. Leak.

8:03 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:46 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:53 p.m. Gallagher Lake Frontage Road, Oliver. Burning complaint.

Monday