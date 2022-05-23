The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
6:35 a.m. Young Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:39 a.m. Alder Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:10 a.m. Eastside Road, Okanagan Falls. Smoke.
8:23 a.m. Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
9:50 a.m. Government Street, Penticton. Spill.
10:24 a.m. McKinney Road, Oliver. Medical first response.
11:15 a.m. Highway 3A, Keremeos. Structure fire.
11:38 a.m. Highway 3A, Kaleden. Structure fire.
12:11 p.m. 8th Avenue, Princeton. Assist other agency.
12:59 p.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:30 p.m. Skaha Place, Penticton. Alarm.
4:41 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.
7:07 p.m. McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
7:37 p.m. Sumac Ridge Drive, Summerland. Leak.
8:03 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:46 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:53 p.m. Gallagher Lake Frontage Road, Oliver. Burning complaint.
Monday