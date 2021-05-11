Decorative wraps that will be installed on some of the electrical equipment at Summerland’s five car-charging station could set the stage for more such eye-pleasing upgrades in the community.
Nineteen electrical boxes of various sizes containing equipment like transformers and breakers will be wrapped with graphics to give them visual appeal and deter graffiti.
District staff estimate the cost at upwards of $10,800 in total, but 75% of that would come from grant funding and the balance from money the local government has already committed to the car-charger projects.
Council approved the plan unanimously at its meeting Monday.
Because the designs have to be finalized by June 1 and the wraps installed by June 30, stock art from the supplier will be used.
Coun. Doug Holmes suggested, though, that if the district wants to expand the program to cover other electrical boxes owned by the municipality that it should consider using historical photos from the community.
“Let’s just do the charging station transformers and kiosks first and see how they look and see how the community responds, and we can view this as a pilot (project) and then we can make the decision if we want to do other utility boxes and whatnot,” said Holmes.