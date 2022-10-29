Two Osoyoos community organizations are being cyber-attacked, apparently out of anger or resentment left over from the recent civic election.
According to principals in the two groups, the attacks have involved attempted uploading of child pornography to a hacked Facebook site, fraudulent advertising charges and an ongoing hate-mail campaign.
There was also a petition to the town demanding the dismissal of Janice and Marcel St. Louis from their roles in the Osoyoos Farmers Market Society and Osoyoos Music in the Park.
Janice is volunteer president of the society and the coordinator of Music in the Park. Marcel was the society’s only employee and a volunteer at music events.
During the week before the Saturday, Oct. 15 civic election, Marcel St. Louis was caught on video removing an election sign for mayoral candidate
Dustin Sikora. Subsequently, he described his actions as a lark, although he potentially violated the BC Elections Act.
Janice St. Louis was the electoral official agent for two-term incumbent Mayor Sue McKortoff, who was locked in a tight election battle with Sikora.
Much was made of the sign incident on social and local media late in the final week of the campaign. McKortoff ultimately defeated Sikora 1,109 votes to 972.
At an emergency board meeting on Oct. 20, the society accepted Marcel St. Louis’s resignation. “It was affecting the market and he didn’t want to cause more grief,” said vice-president Su Wolfe.
Janice St. Louis also offered her resignation, but the board refused it, said
Wolfe. “(It’s) not appropriate for her to be tarred with the same brush for the
actions of her husband.”
In a recent interview with The Herald, Janice St. Louis said: “This is all about the election, quite clearly. … To me it seems like an attempt to discredit the other candidate by discrediting me. … (But) I’ve done nothing wrong, illegal, immoral or unethical.”
The attacks began on Monday following the election with the appearance of the online petition, which said in part: “Given the recent controversy of Marcel St. Louis’ criminal activity and Janice St Louis’ political involvement as Mayor Sue McKortoff’s campaign Financial Agent, this petition is calling to relieve and replace their positions in the controlling roles.”
So far 177 people have signed the petition.
Janice St. Louis has attempted without success to find out who is behind the online petition, although she noted that it is “someone with good writing skills.” The originator is identified only as Osoyoos Outlook.
There is no indication that Sikora or other members of his Osoyoos First slate of council candidates has any direct connection with the petition or other attacks.
Wolfe told The Herald the hacking of the farmers market Facebook page occurred in the early hours of October 20. “(Someone) tried to upload child pornography onto the page. (But) Facebook shut that down really quickly.”
A further unsuccessful attempt to upload child porn onto her personal Facebook page occurred a short time late, Wolfe said.
The hackers also fraudulently attempted to purchase online Facebook advertising at a cost of $6,000 per day. Luckily, she said, her PayPal account noticed the unusual activity and shut it down, but not before $1,500 in charges had been rung up.
Wolfe said representatives from Facebook told her they were unable to identify the hackers beyond noting that “the hack came from somewhere near Abbottsford.”
Janice St. Louis’s Facebook account was also the subject of an attempted hack, but she was online at the time and was able to thwart it.
Wolfe said the society continues to receive hate mail “because we didn’t accept Janice’s resignation.”
Wolfe and Janice St. Louis are meeting with Osoyoos RCMP on Monday about the fraudulent advertising attempt and the child pornography uploads.
The society refuses to be intimidated by the campaign and plans to hold a market on Saturday.
Janice St. Louis is concerned about the direction local politics have taken.
“The thing that concerns me is what it’s done to this town,” she said.
“It’s neighbour against neighbour now. It’s been very divisive. People (are) making horrible comments on social media.”
At least some of the political divisiveness in the campaign likely resulted from the revelation that Sikora had donated $23,000 to the so-called “Freedom Convoy.”
He posted on the Osoyoos First website a long explanation of his reasons for the donation. But it remained in many voters’ minds throughout the campaign.
Janice St. Louis said she told two of the Osoyoos First council candidates,
“I will support you. ... But I will not vote for somebody who was part of the truckers’ convoy.”
Two members of the slate, Johnny Cheong and Zach Poturica, were elected to council.