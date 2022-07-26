A new cooling-off period that will soon be attached to the process of buying a home in B.C. puts sellers at an unfair disadvantage, according to the Association of Interior Realtors.
Under the terms of the new Homebuyer Protection Period, which takes effect Jan. 1, buyers will get three days back out of an offer with a penalty of just 0.25% of the purchase price. The move, announced last week by the B.C. government, is intended to limit bidding wars, which the association claims is not as great a concern as it was just a few months ago.
“Ultimately, this type of measure is intended to protect buyers who feel the need to put in unconditional offers or are in multiple offer situations, both of which have become much less common in today’s market in the Interior and across the province,” said association president Lyndi Cruickshank in a press release.
“Instead of protecting all consumers, this policy favours buyers and may now put sellers in a compromising position. If the government was really concerned about protecting consumers, then they should include policies that protect both sellers and buyers equally.”