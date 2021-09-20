Helena Konanz said she wouldn’t have changed a thing.
“We had a group of incredibly dedicated volunteers who I can’t say enough about,” the Conservative candidate said in an interview, Monday.
“They were fantastic. We had such a truly great team that really cares about this community and cares about this country. I’m very proud of our volunteers. It was a great experience.”
Konanz fell to NDP incumbent Richard Cannings by about five points. It was disappointing considering she came within 1.2% of Cannings in 2019.
The mood was subdued but still upbeat as a small number of supporters met after the polls closed. She phoned Cannings to congratulate him at 10:15 p.m. Konanz led at times early in the evening but the trend was quickly set after 30 polls were counted.
She credits part of Cannings’ victory to his popularity.
“He is a very popular person in this riding and in these circumstances, more people thought Richard Cannings was a better candidate. We’re very lucky that we live in a place where we can continue to practice our democratic right.”
Konanz believes the drop in Green support in South Okanagan-West Kootenay as well as a stronger showing by the People’s Party candidate this time around were other factors in her smaller vote tally.
She stands behind leader Erin O’Toole, noting, “I think he’s a great leader. But it comes down to the organization and the membership. That’s democracy at work.”
She said campaigning during a pandemic was a challenge, especially with door knocking. The most consistent comment she heard was people didn't want this election.
The two-term Penticton city councillor said she’s uncertain about her own political future.
“I’m not sure right now. I have to give it a bit of time. I need to talk it over with my family… the ones I couldn’t have done this without. My husband Adam was there every step of the way and my two kids worked very hard as well.”
She also thanked everyone who did vote for her.
With 254 of 289 polls counted, Cannings had 20,869 votes (40.8%), Konanz 18,013 (35.2%) and Liberal Ken Robertson 6,451 (12.6%).