Twice recognized for outstanding commitment to his culture and his country, Cpl. Justin George of Penticton has again been honoured by the Canadian Armed Forces.
George, 36, who serves in 1 Combat Engineer Regiment in Edmonton, is one of just six Canadian Armed Forces members who have selected to stand as sentry at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Remembrance Day.
Selection criteria is based on deployment experience, community involvement, physical fitness and record of conduct.
“This is incredible,” said George, a Penticton Indian Band member who joined the army after completing the Canadian Forces Aboriginal Entry Program in 2010. “I’ve never experienced anything of this magnitude in my life so I’m very humbled and
honoured.
“It’s very much an honour to represent the Indigenous and the Canadian Army, my culture and my people and of course our nation’s fallen on Nov. 11.”
The Remembrance Day Sentry Program was created in 1998 to publicly recognize outstanding CAF members and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for their dedication, professionalism and performance in service to Canada.
George’s traditional name — given to him by his grandfather, also a veteran — is swʔw̓ikist (Sue-Wee-Keest) in the Syilx language, which means lightning.
“I was given that name because (lightning) was one of the first things they saw after I came into the world,” said George.
Other cultural and military honours he has received from the CAF include being chosen to receive the Eagle Staff teaching and to become an instructor in the CAF Bold Eagle premier Indigenous training program.
The Eagle Staff represents the three Indigenous cultures across Canada — Inuit, Métis and First Nations — and is a way of bringing solidarity throughout the CAF for Indigenous members.
Before being allowed to carry the Eagle Staff, one must receive teaching and guidance from a group of dedicated veterans and warriors.
Staff carriers must possess a strong and positive mind because it is believed that the spirits of the staff listen and connect with the carrier.
“It is something that is definitely in my blood that’s a big part of my cultural background is to help others,” said George. “For me, I can now represent the Indigenous part of the Canadian Armed Forces and our contribution to the military.”
It was his commanding officer, Maj. Nathan Korpal, who first nominated George for the sentry program.
“I recognized Cpl. George as a soldier that was highly committed to the regiment and the Canadian Army early in his career,” said Korpal. “He displayed an excellent attitude during extreme work conditions and acted as a rallying point for his peers in the face of adversity.
“He is someone who deserves recognition and is well-selected to honour our fallen in the capital on Remembrance Day.
While he has been serving the military away from home for more than a decade, George has not forgotten his roots.
“I want to express my gratitude to everybody I’ve met in the Penticton Indian Reserve and the city of Penticton who have helped shape who I am today,” he said. “I’m just thankful for those people for being there when I was growing up because it’s not always easy.”
He is also grateful to the CAF for their investment in him and giving him the opportunity to represent all service personnel on Nov. 11.
“For me, being a sentry is honouring the service of those, not only serving today, but our veterans and, of course, those who paid the ultimate price,” said George.
“My thoughts will be with them.”