Friday, May 13
• Today is Friday the 13th
• Final Weekend: Okanagan Spring Wine Festival, daily through Sunday, at various venues, for tickets and list of events: thewinefestivals.com
• Rock the Block, family block party hosted by La Crème Skincare and Boutique, 200 block of Main Street, 4-8 p.m., shopping, live music with the Dance Band, games, bouncy castle, food and more
• BCHL junior hockey championship begins, Nanaimo Clippers (12-0 postseason) at Penticton Vees (12-1), South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., first game in best-of-seven series, purchase tickets at SOEC box office or online: valleyfirsttix.com
• Live entertainment with James Hay at Highway 97 Brewing, 200 Ellis St., 6 p.m., no cover charge
• Comedy Night at the Dream Café featuring Andrew Crone, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $20, purchase tickets at: thedreamcafe.ca
• Tempest Theatre presents “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donohue, directed by Kate Twa, starring Lucas Penner, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets visit: tempest.ca/on-stage
• Friday Night Live at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, featuring Judy Rowe’s tribute to the music and life of Patsy Cline, 7-9 p.m., $15, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: French conversations, 9:30 a.m., intermediate and advance line dancing, 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents 15th annual Brilliant Moments exhibition opens at The Leir House, celebrating the natural magic of encaustic paintings created with beeswax, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Firestarter,” (Zac Efron, PG, 94 min.); “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” (Benedict Cumberbatch, PG, 126 min.); “The Bad Guys,” (animated, G, 100 min.); “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” (Eddie Redmayne, PG, 142 min.); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (Jim Carrey, PG, 122 min.); “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” (Ke Huy Quan, PG, 132 min.), for tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.ca/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Father Stu,” (Mark Wahlberg, PG, 124 min.), for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, May 14
• 25th annual Okanagan Fest of Ale outdoors at Okanagan Lake Park, noon- 7 p.m., (event sold out)
• BCHL junior hockey championship Nanaimo Clippers (12-0 postseason) at Penticton Vees (12-1), South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., second game in best-of-seven series, purchase tickets at SOEC box office or: valleyfirsttix.com
• Penticton Speedway presents Malicious Monster Trucks, 7 p.m., first of two days, gates open at 6 p.m.
• Grandmothers for Africa Spring Market Auto Trunk Treasurers, Oasis United Church parking lot, 2964 Skaha Lake Road, 9 a.m.–noon, cash only
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Back to Beethoven, featuring violinist Kerson Leong, purchase tickets online at: okanagansymphony.com/tickets
• Mud Bay performs at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $25, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Ukrainian Nite at the Penticton Seniors Drop In Centre, featuring a full traditional Ukrainian dinner, 5:30 p.m., $20, advance tickets only, 250-493-2111
• Bee Gees Gold, a tribute to the music of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $52, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Come and try dragonboating for free, 10 a.m., Skaha Lake Park boathouse, all equipment supplied, for additional details contact Don Mulhall at 250-488-3100 or admin@pentictondragonboat.com
• Closing Night: Tempest Theatre presents “Every Brilliant Thing,” starring Lucas Penner, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets visit: tempest.ca/on-stage
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Downtown Penticton Association community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5 p.m., live music with Thirteen Broken Bones, featuring release of the band’s latest single, 6 p.m.
• Fest-of-Ale after party at Slackwater Brewing, featuring Jeff Piatelli and Friends, 8:30 p.m., no cover
• SOS Pride Walk on the Channel Parkway, 1 p.m., meet at Super Save Gas Station parking lot
• 15th Annual Brilliant Moments Exhibition at Penticton Arts Council at the Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs until June 25
• LocoLanding Adventure Park opened weekends, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (seven-day service begins next weekend)
Sunday, May 15
• Lunar eclipse, partial umbral eclipse begins, 7:27 p.m. (PT), moon will rise as the eclipse begins, 8:29 p.m, moon turns dark orange or red, greatest eclipse is at 9:11 p.m., total eclipse ends 9;53 p.m. partial umbral eclipse ends 10:55 p.m.
• NeighbourLink Summerland 1st annual Family Pinic in the Park, Memorial Park, featuring entertainment and cupcakes, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., bring your own bagged lunch, blanket, lawn chairs
• Live from Toronto, the 52nd Juno Awards with hosts Saroja Coelho and Rich Terfry, 5 p.m. (PT, CBC, CTV)
• Day 2: Penticton Speedway presents Malicious Monster Trucks, 3 p.m., gates open at 2 p.m.
• A sweet Sunday concert with The Kristi Neuman Band, Popolo’s Café, 522 Fairview Road in Oliver, 6 p.m., $22 (assigned seating), includes complimentary gelato and appies, for tickets email: popolocafe.com or phone 250-498-0350
• Quail’s Nest Arts Centre open house, 5840 Airport Street, Oliver, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., prizes, art displays, demos, live music, special activities and more
• Dorian Goodwin performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 198 Ellis Street, 5-7 p.m.
• Comedian and social entrepreneur Shaun Majumder, “The Love Tour,” Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Penticton Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m., plus dog races and last man standing
• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street (the vacant lot in front of the Wholesale Club), every Sunday
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• LocoLanding Adventure Park opened weekends, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
—
Help us rebuild the calendar. Email your event to: editor@pentictonherald.ca, point-form details, five days in advance.