Public engagement is underway now on a proposal to put up a five-storey mixed-use building on the 600 block of Martin Street in downtown Penticton.
Preliminary designs for the new structure, which would replace a pair of single-family homes at 674 and 686 Martin St., show commercial space on the ground floor and 18 residential units above. It would be similar to a four-storey, mixed-used building directly to the north at 650 Martin St.
Both sites are currently designated in the Official Community Plan for urban residential development, which prohibits commercial activity on the ground level, so the proponent is seeking a new designation for downtown mixed use. One of the sites also requires rezoning.
Public comment on those changes is open through March 9.
Electronic surveys are available at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca and paper copies are also available at the library. An online information session with city staff is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, 6-7 p.m.
Feedback will be presented to the developer and council after March 9. If the developer decides to continue with the process, a formal public hearing would still be required on the regulatory changes.