Update: 1 p.m.
The BC Wildfire Services is now estimating the size of the Skaha Creek wildfire at 212 hectares thanks to more accurate mapping.
Update: Noon
The Penticton Indian Band has activated its emergency operations centre in response to the Skaha Creek wildfire.
The EOC issued a statement Monday at 10:30 a.m. explaining it was activated to help "anticipate fire behaviour this afternoon and evening."
"There are winds expected this afternoon coming from the north sustained at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h."
No evacuation orders or alerts have been issued yet.
Posted: 10 a.m.
Expect the aerial fight against the Skaha Creek wildfire – which crested a high visible ridge west of Penticton on Sunday night – to continue Monday.
BC Wildfire Service spokeswoman Roslyn Johnson said a bird dog plane was in the sky around 9 a.m. to survey the scene high above the Penticton Indian Reserve and confirm conditions are safe for other aircraft.
“It’s not a for-sure, but we’re likely going to see more aerial resources on it today: helicopters and fixed-wing,” said Johnson.
The fire started Saturday afternoon in the hills approximately four kilometres west of Penticton Regional Airport and is suspected to be human-caused. It’s currently estimated at 100 hectares in size.
While the skies above Penticton were humming all weekend with helicopters, air tankers and water skimmers all doing battle against the flames, conditions on the ground made for a tough fight.
“It’s the condition of the fuels right now – they’re very dry – and we had some winds (Sunday), which is what we we’re kind of battling So it’s just a combination of those two factors,” said Johnson.
“We’re throwing as many resources at it as we can and making sure that we limit that growth.”
The BCWS has not recommended any evacuation orders or alerts because the fire isn’t threatening any structures, but “we’ll be re-evaluating that on an ongoing basis,” added Johnson.
The service has 53 personnel at the scene this morning with 13 more firefighters expected to arrive this afternoon.
Eight pieces of heavy equipment are building guards on the north and west flanks.
In a separate update, the City of Penticton advised people using the airport today to check flight schedules regularly due to the potential for cancellations, as was the case with Air Canada’s planned departure Monday at 6:25 a.m. to Vancouver.