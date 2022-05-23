Students from Cawston Elementary School got a chance to grill the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen during Local Government Awareness Week.
The kids were scheduled as a delegation via videoconference during the board’s May 19 corporate services committee meeting and were called upon to ask questions.
Students also participated in a government-themed scavenger hunt, played in the new RDOS physical activity trailer and sat down with Keremeos Mayor Manfred Bauer and RDOS Area G (Cawston) Director George Bush.
“Students are familiar with me as the mayor of Keremeos. It was fun to speak with them about my other role on the RDOS board,” said Bauer in a press release.