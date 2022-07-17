On Saturday, July 16, 2022 at about 7:30 p.m., police officers from the Lake Country and Kelowna RCMP detachments responded to a 911 report of a drowning incident on Wood Lake.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the man drowned trying to assist another passenger in the water. According to witnesses, several other boaters located the two men in distress. One man was rescued with a life jacket but unfortunately the second male, who was brought back to the Oyama boat launch to meet first responders, died. The BC Coroner Services who attended the scene, took conduct of the investigation.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man”, said Corporal Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment in a press release.
“We want to commend the people that assisted with the rescue efforts. Wearing and having easy access to life jackets made a significant difference in the outcome of this tragic event.”
For further boat safety tips don’t hesitate to access the following link https://bc-cb.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ViewPage.action?siteNodeId=2084&languageId=1&contentId=14873