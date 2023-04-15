FortisBC says the number of accidental strikes to its underground gas lines fell to a 20-year low in 2022 and is urging property owners and contractors to stay the course.
The utility company recorded 896 such incidents last year, marking the first time in two decades the number dipped below 900.
FortisBC released the data in conjunction with Safe Digging Month, which promotes the BC 1 Call service – a simple way to request location maps for underground utilities.
“We are there to educate and provide information,” said Tara Garrett, damage prevention officer with FortisBC, in a press release.
“We’re trying to prevent mistakes from happening. But mistakes do happen and we never want to make anyone feel bad for that so we’re there to help educate so those mistakes don’t happen twice. We want everyone to always keep themselves and each other safe.”
BC 1 Call can be reached by phone at 1-800-474-6886 or online at www.bc1c.ca.