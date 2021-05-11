A slate of fee increases – the first in a decade – is tentatively set to take effect next year in Summerland.
Recreation manager Lori Mullin told council Monday that user fees from facilities like ball fields, the arena and Centre Stage Theatre totalled about $800,000 in 2019, while the cost to operate those same facilities was about $1.5 million, meaning taxpayers provided a $700,000 subsidy.
The changes unveiled by Mullin would generate approximately $25,000 in extra annual revenue to the district and would be the first set of increases since 2012.
Mullen recommended most fees be increased in 2022, then held steady for three years and reviewed again in 2025.
As proposed, fees for public swimming would rise 12%, the cost to use the district’s pool and gym would climb 4%, and admission for public skating would spike 10%.
A range of one-off increases were also proposed for things like renting the dry floor at the curling club and slo-pitch fields, and becoming a member of the local pickleball club.
“Park bookings for non-profit community events, field bookings for local youth groups and court bookings for tournaments remain proposed at no charge,” added Mullin.
Council unanimously approved the changes in principle and will be asked to adopt them at a future meeting.