Tighter restrictions may be on the way for owners of short-term rental properties in Penticton.
City council on Tuesday voted unanimously to have staff prepare a report on what, if any, restrictions might be appropriate to deal with public concerns stemming from such rental properties.
The vote came on the heels of a separate report presented Tuesday by Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, which suggested the current regulatory approach to is working as intended and recommended no changes.
Coun. Katie Robinson read the situation differently.
“I can’t say I totally agree with the analysis that the program is working well,” said Robinson.
“I’m sure that the tourism industry is happy about it but the feedback I’m hearing recently is there’s a lot of disruption to peace and quiet due to party houses” that aren’t properly monitored.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield said the problem is not unique to Penticton, but the city needs to find a way to coexist with short-term rentals to support tourism and events.
“There are ways of dealing with this and I think the public are looking for us to do something. The reports come in and everything sounds good but the public perception is there is an issue,” said Bloomfield.
Coun. James Miller suggested Penticton adopt Summerland’s new approach to vacation rentals, which comes into effect Sept. 6 and imposes an eight-guest cap for rental properties and a requirement for an on-site operator or professional manager.
“I think it’s certainly worth discussing and exploring the Summerland model,” said Miller.
According to Laven’s report, a third-party review found there are approximately 450 to 500 short-term rentals being publicly advertised in Penticton, but just 322 of them are licensed, representing a compliance rate in the range of 70%.
However, that’s a big increase in compliance from just 70 licences in 2016, the year the city started regulating short-term rentals.
And while there is plenty of speculation that short-term rentals reduce the supply of permanent housings for community members, said Laven, their actual impact is “very nuanced and understanding the negative and positive impacts of the short-term rental program is important to setting effective regulations and policies.”