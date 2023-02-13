Reconstruction of a newly funded spillway at Isintok Dam near Summerland should be complete by the end of May, according to the district.
Design and construction work is being carried out by Kerr Wood Leidal Engineering Consultants at a total cost of $211,000. The province will cover $150,000 of that through a grant announced last week, while the district will cover the balance.
The lake is approximately 45 minutes west of Summerland and supplies drinking water to the community.
“Engineering reviews in 2020 to 2022 confirmed that the Isintok spillway is undersized, has become deteriorated, and poses a flood risk to the community of Summerland. The Isintok Dam is currently registered with dam safety as having a very high consequence, which identifies it as having potential to cause significant impact to human life, the environment, and properties in an extreme inflow event,” explained the district in a press release.
“The associated work will include tasks such as survey, geotechnical and environmental assessments, permits and approvals, and communication with local Indigenous communities. The detailed design portion of the project will cover the design and planning of the new spillway structure, channel protection, and bridge crossing the Isintok Creek conveyance channel on the primary access road.”