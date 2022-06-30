Read on, folks, for your complete guide to Canada Day festivities in the South Okanagan:
PENTICTON
Gyro Park is the place to be for Canada Day with a full slate of free family entertainment. There will be live music on the stage from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., plus ongoing activities in the park, including face painting, arts and crafts, inflatable play equipment, the Hoodoo Adventures obstacle course, yoga and more. Cap off the night with a fireworks display over Okanagan Lake sponsored by the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Here’s the complete entertainment lineup:
10 a.m.: Chayce Kennedy (live music)
11 a.m. Yamabiko Taiko (live music)
11:40 a.m.: Piper (live music)
12 p.m.: Penticton Concert Band with Serenity Baptiste (Okanagan Song and national anthem)
12:15 p.m.: Opening ceremonies, speeches, colour party, cake cutting
12:30 p.m.: Penticton Concert Band (live music)
1 p.m.: Ari Neufeld (live music)
2 p.m.: Bent Family (live music)
3 p.m.: Aidan and Mandy (live music)
4 p.m.: The Meliponas (live music)
5 p.m.: Tiller’s Folly (live music)
10 p.m.: Fireworks over Okanagan Lake Park
SUMMERLAND
The traditional Canada Day picnic organized by the Summerland Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is returning for the first time since 2019. Activities run from 11 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Park.
The event kicks off at 11 a.m. sharp with a flag raising, greetings from all three levels of government, followed by the singing of “O Canada” and “Happy Birthday.”
Guests will then be treated to free cake, ice cream, barbecue and drinks, while kids can play games, win prizes and get their faces painted.
OKANAGAN FALLS
There’s plenty to do in Okanagan Falls with a full day of fun organized by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. Here’s the lineup:
8-11 a.m.: Free pancake breakfast at OK Falls Seniors Centre, 1128 Willow St.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hotdog lunch with the Lions Club at Kenyon Park.
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Bike parade, crafts, games, cake at Keyon Park.
2-4 p.m.: Music and market at Centennial Park
4-7 p.m.: Live music at Centennial Park
OLIVER
Oliver Parks & Recreation hosts a free pancake breakfast, sponsored by Kevin’s No Frills, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. outside the Oliver Community Centre, 6359 Park Dr.
OSOYOOS
Home of arguably the best Canada Day fireworks display in the Okanagan, Osoyoos really comes alive for the occasion. Events planned as part of the larger Cherry Fiesta, which is centred in Gyro Beach Park, include a free breakfast, parade and more. Here’s the complete lineup:
8:30-10:30 a.m.: Rotary pancake breakfast at town square
11 a.m.: Parade down Main Street
12 p.m. Uncorked (live music)
1 p.m. Opening ceremonies
1:30 p.m. Dance Oasis performance
2:15 p.m. Pie-eating contest, potato sack and three-legged races
4 p.m. Sister Soul (live music)
5:45 p.m. Double Stop Creek (live music)
7:15 p.m. Punjabi bhangra dance
8:15 p.m. Rebel Luv (live music)
10 p.m. Fire works (live broadcast on 106.5 FM)