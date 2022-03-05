Lloyd Christopherson, a Summerland councillor, farmer, high school teacher and coach has died.
Christopherson was first elected to Summerland council in 2008 and was re-elected in 2011, before retiring from municipal politics in 2014.
“Lloyd was an incredibly hard worker, dedicated to his fellow councillors and deeply committed to his community,” said former Summerland mayor Janice Perrino.
“Shortly after Lloyd was elected, I reminded him that the council table was a place of business and our community expected nothing less than professionalism,” Perrino recalls.
“I expected him to come to the evening meetings appropriately dressed in a sports jacket.
“Over the next six years, he never missed a meeting without his jacket.”
Perrino was inspired by his dedication, recalling a time when Christopherson had a medical procedure on the day of a meeting.
He refused pain medication for the procedure in order to make the meeting later in the day.
“Summerland is a better community because of Lloyd Christopherson and I feel honoured to have had the opportunity to work with him,” Perrino said.
Christopherson, who taught law and social studies for many years at Summerland Secondary School, is survived by his wife Judy, three children and three grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.