This story by The Canadian Press was originally published Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Despite rising temperatures and dry woods, you can still enjoy a campfire.
“Although temperatures continue to rise across the province, none of B.C.’s six regional fire centres have reached the threshold to implement a campfire prohibition,” said the BC Wildfire Service Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, a wildfire burning out-of-control just under two kilometres northwest of the village of Lytton now covers more than 22 square kilometres.
The wildfire service said as expected, the recent warmer and drier weather combined with the extremely steep terrain has resulted in a significant increase in activity in the Nohomin Creek Fire, particularly north of the Stein River.
Crews are expected to begin planned ignitions to remove fuel between the fire and preidentified natural control lines.
The blaze has destroyed at least six properties and forced more than 100 people from their homes on the west side of the Fraser River, northeast of Vancouver.
The wildfire service said it is working with a representative of Lytton First Nation to identify areas of cultural value in the area and decide how to protect them.