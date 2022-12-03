Local politicians are in no hurry to give up one of the perks they received from the pandemic.
In July 2021, with the pandemic still imposing limits on public meetings, the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen amended its remuneration bylaw to give directors half-pay for attending meetings via videoconference.
That means an RDOS director attending a board meeting in person receives the full $184 stipend, while a director attending via videoconference gets $92.
And that’s how things will stay, after Subrina Monteith, the director for Area I (Skaha West/ Kaleden/Apex, failed Thursday to win support to revisit the issue.
Monteith tabled a motion calling for a review of the remuneration policy with an eye to reverting back to the pre-COVID version with no pay for attending meetings via videoconference.
The motion was subsequently defeated 18-2, with only Monteith and Helena Konanz, a municipal director for Penticton, in support.
Those who spoke against the motion included Tim Roberts, the director for Area G (rural Keremeos/Hedley) and Spencer Coyne, the municipal director for Princeton. Both men attended Thursday via videoconference.
Coyne, also the mayor of Princeton, said he decided to stay home in advance due to poor driving conditions in the forecast, and had his decision affirmed Thursday morning when his entire family woke up sick.
“And also, we’re saving about $120 (in travel reimbursement) today by me staying here rather than driving into Penticton,” added Coyne.
Konanz noted alternate directors are designated to serve in case of illness and argued there’s value in everyone being in the same room.
“It’s the communication that you have sitting next to somebody who’s here, it’s at the water cooler, but it’s also showing leadership in our communities,” said Konanz, noting small business owners generally have to show up in person every day.
“I think they want us to do that too — if we’re not sick,” said Konanz.
“I don’t think anyone should be penalized, but I think all of us should show leadership and come to the meetings.”
Some other directors expressed support for a pay review, but expressed concern about moving too quickly given the arrival of cold and flu season.
At present, a rural RDOS director receives a monthly stipend of approximately $1,400, in addition to per-meeting pay: $184 for a board meeting and $62 for a committee meeting on the same day.
On Thursday, there was one board meeting and three committee meetings, which were completed in a total of four hours.