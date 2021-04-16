The lure of an August long weekend in Penticton proved irresistible to a former ICBC employee who later lost her job because of it.
Rhianna Mundy was fired from her part-time gig as a Surrey-based customer service adjustor for the Insurance Corporation of B.C. after the agency determined she abused the sick-leave system to visit the Peach City with her husband last summer.
Her termination was upheld by an arbitrator from the B.C. Labour Relations Board, which released its decision online this week.
“It cannot be said that the misconduct was committed on the spur of the moment. To the contrary, the entire course of events was clearly planned and premeditated, which is an aggravating factor,” arbitrator Arne Peltz wrote in his decision.
Testimony at the arbitration hearing, which was staged over two days in January, revealed Mundy had tried twice to book off Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, but was denied by ICBC’s automated scheduling system because of a staff shortage.
Mundy said she wanted the weekend off to celebrate her anniversary, but had no specific plans to travel to Penticton until her in-laws offered at the last minute to mind her kids so she and her husband could get away.
She was already working from home anyway, so Mundy decided to travel to Penticton and work out of her hotel room. However, she never told her bosses, as required by ICBC policy, and then called in sick on the Saturday due ostensibly to a migraine.
“Because the sick day had previously been rejected as a vacation day, the employer’s attendance system automatically flagged it and management began an investigation,” explained Peltz.
“A social media scan revealed an Instagram post of (Mundy) celebrating at a lakeside resort in Penticton. The employer did not believe the migraine account and characterized the case as abuse of sick leave.”
ICBC twice interviewed Mundy – who had an otherwise clean employment record during her six years with the Crown corporation – before terminating her for dishonesty. Her union, MoveUp, grieved the firing on the basis it was excessive.
Peltz described the migraine as “a perfect cover” because it could not be disproven after the fact, and seized on contradictory testimony from Mundy about what she and her husband did on the Saturday, such as purchasing a truck at a Penticton dealership, while she was supposed to be working from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
“Considering the entire course of events, it is reasonably probable that (Mundy) was not intending to work on Saturday. As the employer argued, notifying a supervisor would have scuttled the trip. (Mundy) likely knew this and therefore kept quiet,” concluded Peltz.
“In these circumstances, a practical and informed person would recognize that the migraine story was probably untrue. It was part of a plan to get the weekend trip that was denied by the (staff scheduling) system. (Mundy) and her family saw this as just a missed day of work. They were shocked by the termination that ensued. Clearly (Mundy) miscalculated the gravity of her actions.”