Potential economic spin-offs from a May long weekend car show in Summerland have trumped municipal staff’s concerns about potential damage to the grass in Memorial Park.
Council at its meeting Monday voted unanimously to allow the Apple Valley Cruisers use of Memorial Park for the first-ever Spring Fling Show & Shine on Saturday, May 21. The decision was contrary to a staff recommendation to deny the permit.
Lori Mullin, director of community services, told council the event would undoubtedly give Summerland a much-needed boost, but said staff worries the cars will damage sprinklers and vegetation.
“As this event is in the spring season and the subsurface material will be saturated and much softer at the start of growing season, the turf and irrigation system will be much more prone to long-term damage to the root system and potential for permanent rutting,” said Mullin.
“Also, it is staff’s desire to continue to protect the root system of the park’s treasured 120-year-old trees.”
Mullin urged council to have staff work with the Apple Valley Cruisers to find downtown parking lots and streets that would be suitable for displaying cars, while reserving Memorial Park for music, tents and other such activities that only attract foot traffic.
Jacques Lefebvre, president of the Apple Valley Cruisers, also appeared before council and said Memorial Park itself – which hosted similar May long weekend shows for three decades prior to 2014 – is a major draw for people.
“They come to this show, and they love the venue in the park, because it’s close-knit, everybody’s there, it’s on the grass, there’s shade from the trees and the band plays and they can set up their chairs in front of the bandstand and enjoy the music,” said Lefebvre.
He also suggested that displaying cars on nearby streets, rather than on the grass, would create gridlock and leave nowhere for visitors to park while they check out the approximately 300 entries in the show, proceeds from which will support the non-profit Apple Valley Cruisers’ charitable work.
After about an hour of discussion, Coun. Marty Van Alphen put forward the successful motion, which permits use of the park but makes more sensitive areas of the space off-limits and allows for closure of nearby streets.
Apple Valley Cruisers “puts a lot of money back into the community with bursaries and different service groups that they support. Also, this is two years – I’m hoping – post-COVID and I’m hoping this event can take place. The possibility of 5,000 to 10,000 people wandering through our downtown core supporting local businesses would be a real asset,” said Van Alphen.
“I respect the idea of the sensitive areas and laying that out and pointing that out, and hopefully those areas could be used for other things for this event.”
If the Spring Fling Car Show does go ahead as planned on May 21, it will mark the start of an epic long weekend for gearheads in the region, with the Peachland World of Wheels show set for May 22.