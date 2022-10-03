Police were called this past weekend to the Loose Bay Campground near Oliver after two dead bodies were discovered inside a trailer there.
The bodies were found around 9 a.m. on Saturday at the campground, which features approximately 125 sites and is geared to transient agricultural workers.
An RCMP press release Monday gave no indication of the victims’ identities, ages or cause of death.
“The investigation is ongoing, and an update may be provided when further details can be released,” said RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in the statement.
The campsite is located on Secrest Road and managed by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen under contract to the B.C. government.