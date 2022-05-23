The Kettle Valley Rail Trail is closed to all users between Tulameen and Princeton in Area H of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to damage from last fall’s flood event.
The trail is also closed from the north end of Otter Lake at Tulameen to the Coquihalla Highway.
“Areas impacted by the closures are considered dangerous with unstable trail conditions, washouts, landslides and failed infrastructure,” said the RDOS in a press release.
The trail is, however, open between Tulameen and the north end of Otter Lake, except for horse riders due to a pre-existing issue with a bridge structure.