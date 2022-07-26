Local businesses and organizations are being invited to enter teams in the sandcastle competition that will be part of the upcoming Penticton Peach Festival.
Prizes will be handed out in four categories at the event, which takes place Thursday, Aug. 5 at Skaha Beach: businesses and organizations, with a top prize of $500 to the winner’s charity of choice; family and friends; youth ages 13-18; and kids 12 and under.
Registration will begin at 4 p.m., after which teams will have two hours to build their castles with judging to follow.
The cost to register ranges from $10 for kids’ teams to $50 for business entries. The competition is being run as a fundraiser by the Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club for its various community projects.
For more information, visit www.peachfest.com.