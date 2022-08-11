Despite cloudy conditions Tuesday and the chance of showers in the next few days, beach umbrellas should once again dot Penticton beaches next week with forecast highs in the low 30 Cs and plenty of sunshine.
Drizzle has been added to the sizzle for Penticton’s short-term weather forecast.
The chance of rain has been elevated to 40 percent for today through Saturday from the mainly dry conditions that were predicted a few days ago.
However, expected accumulations are less than one millimetre a day, according to The Weather Network.
Temperatures will remain warm, with 33 C forecast for both today and Friday, and 30 C on Saturday.
After a slight one-day cooldown to 26C on Sunday temperatures will rebound into the 32 to 37C range all next week with the chance of precipitation put at just 10% each day.
Okanagan Newspaper Group