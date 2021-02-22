A two-day sentencing hearing is set to being today in B.C. Supreme Court in connection with a one-punch attack on a Penticton beach that left the victim in medically induced coma.
Thomas Kruger-Allen previously pleaded guilty to single counts of aggravated assault and simple assault, plus two counts of sexual assault arising from the May 2019 incident.
Police allege Brad Eliason, a Good Samaritan, was trying to intervene in a dispute between Kruger-Allen and some other beach goers, when Kruger-Allen punched Eliason, causing Eliason to fall backwards and hit his head on concrete.
Kruger Allen, who’s in custody on this and other matters, will appear for the sentencing hearing by videoconference from the Okanagan Correctional Centre to avoid having to undergo a 14-day quarantine required of every inmate who leaves the facility during the pandemic.