Three staff retirements/resignations were announced by Okanagan Skaha School District 67, Monday.
Charlene Smears, an education assistant, has worked for the board for 18 years including the last five at West Bench Elementary School.
Mike Burns worked as a boiler operator at Pen-Hi, moved into custodial and finished in maintenance during his 29 years of service to the district.
Leland Hauser was a teacher in special education/alternate education at Wiltse Elementary, Skaha Lake Middle School and Princess Margaret Secondary School. He retired after seven years with the district.
Assistant superintendent Jason Corday described the three as stellar employees.