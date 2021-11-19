Discovery House Addiction Recovery Homes announced plans for a carriage house at Parker House, located on Edna Street in Penticton. On hand for the announcement were, from left, Chris Schoene of Schoene Fine Homes, Discovery House executive director Jerome Abraham, staff member Ben Somerville, board member Janet Parker and Jim Tabler, general manager of Parkers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, one of the major sponsors.