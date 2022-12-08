A feature film shot in small-town Alberta that stars Canadian country singer Corb Lund debuts tonight at Landmark Cinemas in Penticton.
“Guitar Lessons” was shot in High Level, Alta., during the pandemic. Community members helped fund it and appear in it.
The film follows a 15-year-old Metis boy who inherits an old guitar from a dad he never knew and reaches out for lessons to a local oilfield contractor (Lund), who’s rumoured to have been a rock star.
It also stars Cree actor and comedian Conway Kootenay, and the Cree language plays a large part in the film.
“Guitar Lessons” plays nightly at Landmark Cinemas.