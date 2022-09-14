City staff has issued a building permit for a contentious six-unit residential project at 602 Lakeshore Dr. that’s at the heart of a lawsuit filed by a citizens’ group.
Month-end data released by the city’s building department shows the permit for the project, with a stated construction value of $5.7 million, was approved Aug. 30.
That lifted to $159.8 million the total value of building permits issued by city staff through the first eight months of 2022, putting the community on pace to top its annual record of $197.9 million reached in both 2016 and 2017, although the numbers aren’t indexed to inflation.
The permit for 602 Lakeshore Dr. was the priciest project approved by city staff in August. Next on the list was a $2-million permit for a new single-family home at 691 Vancouver Ave.
Two units in the building planned for 602 Lakeshore Dr. are already listed for sale online for as much as $1.7 million. The property was rezoned by council in January, a decision that was challenged four months later by a new group called the Penticton Society for Transparent Governance and Responsible Development, which claims the lot is too small for the building.
All told, the city issued 560 permits, including permissions for 356 housing units, through the first eight months of 2022, compared to 670 building permits and 414 housing units in the year-ago period.