It was never really about the grant application.
While the agenda package for Tuesday’s city council meeting called for debate on the merits of an application to a federal grant program to fund three new sections of separated bike lanes, the discussion focused mainly on a single aspect of the plan that calls for the elimination of one lane of vehicle traffic on Lakeshore Drive to make way for separated bike lanes between Winnipeg Street and Riverside Drive.
The project is included in the city’s 2021 Transportation Master Plan as part of the long-term buildout of the lake-to-lake bike route.
Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, told council the multi-use pathway installed in 2012 on the north side of Lakeshore Drive adjacent to Okanagan Beach is simply getting too busy to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians by itself.
With that in mind, she urged council to apply to the federal Active Transportation Fund for a total of $5.2 million to cover the cost of new separated bike lanes on Green Avenue West, South Main Street and Lakeshore Drive.
Dixon targetted 2024 for construction, leaving 2023 open for design and public consultation. However, council decided she was putting the cart before the horse – at least on Lakeshore Drive.
“I think that what we should be doing, especially on this particular roadway, is community input first,” said Campbell Watt, who has nonetheless been a strong supporter of the lake-to-lake bike route.
“That area itself can’t be lumped in with anything else in any project we do. It needs to be done in an individual way.”
Council eventually voted 5-1 – with Coun. James Miller opposed and Coun. Judy Sentes absent – to remove the Lakeshore Drive project from the grant application.
Still, the Penticton and Area Cycling Association sees Lakeshore Drive as a key stop on the city’s path to becoming a more sustainable, active community.
“Any steps the city is willing to take to change our lakefront from a car-centric place to one that is more people-centric is a great step,” said Matt Hopkins, PACA’s urban cycling director, in an email.
“The success and popularity of the vastly improved mixed-use path on Lakeshore has proven that more space needs to be allocated for people wanting to enjoy our beautiful waterfront.”