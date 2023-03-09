City taxpayers have committed to spending $200,000 a year to support a pair of privately operated sporting events that brings thousands of people to the community.
Both agreements were announced by the city Wednesday via press release.
The first deal will see the Okanagan Granfondo keep its home base in the city and change its name to Okanagan Granfondo Penticton in exchange for $100,000 per year, for five years, from the city.
The event, formerly called the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan in honour of the Belgian cycling champion who founded the ride, has been staged in Penticton annually since 2014, except during pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.
The 2022 edition received a $60,000 grant from the city.
The second deal will see the Canadian Sport School Hockey League continue hosting its championship tournament in Penticton in exchange for $100,000 per year, for five years, with an opportunity to extend for an additional five-year term.
This year’s championships are underway now and have been staged in Penticton annually since 2015 – except during the pandemic – with a $100,000 grant each year from the municipality.
Both events claim to leave behind multi-million-dollar economic impacts on the community.
“We saw the impact that tourism has on Penticton as we returned to large gatherings last summer,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in the press release.
“There’s the energy brought by visitors to our community and there is the economic impact of the dollars they bring in. It’s important we continue to market ourselves as a destination, provide visitors and residents with annual events to look forward to and that’s what these investments do.”