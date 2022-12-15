Keep your family moving this winter with inspiration from the new regional recreation guide.
The winter edition was released online this week by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“The guide features a wide range of events and programs with the RDOS, including child and youth programs, dance, yoga, pickleball, Red Cross programs, ice skating and hockey, movie nights, and Family Day and holiday events,” said the RDOS in a press release.
“It’s winter and the RDOS has many options to help you and your family stay active. Don’t let the winter blues get to you, try something new and continue to be active and engaged in your community.”
To view the guide and register for programs, visit www.rec.rdos.bc.ca.