The ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 at Kelowna area care homes have claimed 15 lives.
The toll has been heaviest at the David Lloyd Jones home on Bernard Avenue near downtown, where seven deaths are attributed to the outbreak.
Four people connected to Cottonwoods on Ethel Street have died; two deaths are associated with the outbreak at Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna; and one death is linked to each of the outbreaks at Sun Pointe Village and Spring Valley Care Centre, both in Rutland.
At the seven Kelowna-area care homes where there are active COVID-19 outbreaks, a total of 84 residents and 41 staff have tested positive for the disease, Interior Health said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, new cases of COVID-19 in the Fraser Health region are closing in on numbers being posted by Interior Health.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 246 people in Fraser Health tested positive for the disease. That compares to the 266 cases that were reported in Interior Health.
For weeks now, COVID-19 cases in IH have been far ahead of numbers being reported in other areas of the province. But infections have been steadily trending up elsewhere in B.C.
A total of 785 new infections were reported Wednesday, up from the 655 cases that were reported Tuesday.
There are currently 5,873 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., of which 2,299 are in Interior Health. A total of 199 people are being treated for the disease in B.C. hospitals, with 112 in intensive care.
Two more deaths due to the disease, one in Vancouver Coastal Health and one in Island Health, make the toll since the onset of the pandemic 1,818.