An important Indigenous cultural event is poised to move to the South Okanagan Events Centre for its return later this year.
Representatives of the Four Seasons Cultural Society are due this morning to announce details of the 2023 Pow Wow Between the Lakes, which will be staged inside the SOEC from June 23-25. Representatives from the City of Penticton and Penticton Indian Band will also be on hand.
The event, last held in 2019 due to the pandemic, was celebrated in previous years on the Penticton Indian Band fair grounds.
The 2019 edition drew approximately 150 competitive dancers to the broader celebration of Syilx culture and traditions.