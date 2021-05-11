A recurring Sunday morning farmers’ market is set to return to downtown Summerland this summer.
Council at its meeting Monday unanimously approved the road closures required to shut down Main Street, from Kelly Avenue to Victoria Road, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., each Sunday, beginning June 20 through Sept. 26.
The district will collect a $12-an-hour closure fee that will total about $1,440 over the 15-week duration of the market.
The market was operated on Main Street from 2015-19 by the Summerland Rotary Club, which shut down the event in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Market manger Linda Van Alphen through her own company, Colibri Community, staged a modified version in 2020 at the Summerland Arena parking lot.
Council heard Van Alphen intends to shift market operation back to the Rotary Club in 2022.