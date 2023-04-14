High school students raised four flags outside the Okanagan Skaha School District 67 office, Friday morning — the Canadian and B.C. provincial flag, along with flags of the Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation
It was part of an elaborate ceremony recognizing the renaming of the board’s IMC building (located behind the main office at 425 Jermyn Ave.) to siya? House.
Guest speakers included Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel, elder Grandma Grace, Deputy Education Minister Christina Zacharuk, Superintendent Todd Manuel, board chair James Palanio and Superintendent of Indigenous Education Denise Augustine.
Gabriel praised the school district for its cooperation with the band and its positive steps for reconciliation.
Director of instruction for Indigenous education and equity Kathy Pierre offered an explanation and story on how names are given.
In addition to attractive artwork on the outside of the building, the interior — formerly the board’s storage area — has also been redecorated with a First Nation theme.